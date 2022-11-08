 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salamanca man arrested after theft of catalytic converter

  • Updated
The theft of a catalytic converter from a box truck in Little Valley led to the arrest of a Salamanca man Monday morning, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, a patrol that answered a call about a suspicious person on Rock City Street about 7:30 a.m. stopped a suspect and recovered a hand grinder, a hacksaw and a freshly cut catalytic converter.

Deputies discovered that the converter had been removed from a box truck and a second converter on the truck had been damaged.

Charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree criminal mischief was Darby M. Monahan, 43. He was released pending an appearance in Little Valley Town Court.

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

