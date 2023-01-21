Royalton raid results in arrest of a woman wanted on a warrant

A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Friday when members of the Niagara County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the Town of Royalton, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.
Felicia E. Heary, 46, is being held in Niagara County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
According to the report, officers seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and other narcotics in the home on Tonawanda Creek Road.
Additional charges are expected after laboratory analysis of items found at the residence.
Assisting were members of the Niagara County Emergency Response Team, the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team and Homeland Security Investigations.