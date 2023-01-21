 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Royalton raid results in arrest of a woman wanted on a warrant

A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Friday when members of the Niagara County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the Town of Royalton, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Felicia E. Heary, 46, is being held in Niagara County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.

According to the report, officers seized a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and other narcotics in the home on Tonawanda Creek Road.

Additional charges are expected after laboratory analysis of items found at the residence.

Assisting were members of the Niagara County Emergency Response Team, the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team and Homeland Security Investigations.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

