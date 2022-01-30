Ross Cellino, attorney who left his law firm locked in court battle over legal fees

The immediate dispute involves a legal fee of $175,000 but it could also affect how legal fees are split in at least 69 other personal injury cases that Looney’s new law firm took when Looney left Cellino Law.

Those 69 or more cases began as Cellino & Barnes cases and are potentially worth millions in settlements and verdicts, according to attorneys involved in the dispute.

According to legal experts, there is nothing unusual about fee disputes between lawyers when multiple law firms have been involved in one case.

“That happens all the time, and in the vast majority of cases, attorneys in this community are able to work things out among themselves,” said Chris O’Brien, an Amherst personal injury attorney for more than 30 years who has taught at the University at Buffalo School of Law.

But state Supreme Court Judge Catherine Nugent Panepinto will decide what happens in this case.

