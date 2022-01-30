Ross Cellino, attorney who left his law firm locked in court battle over legal fees

A battle over legal fees has erupted in the state courts between Ross M. Cellino Jr. and an attorney who recently took at least 70 clients with him when he left Cellino’s law firm and started his own.
One of those clients, now represented by John W. Looney, was awarded $525,000 earlier this month in an automobile accident case.
Cellino – noting that the case began with the old Cellino & Barnes law firm – filed court papers asking for a share of that money. Also asking for a portion is the Barnes Firm, the firm founded by the late Stephen Barnes, Cellino’s former partner at Cellino & Barnes.
In his court statement, Looney said he expects to receive one-third of the $525,000 – which is $175,000 – as a legal fee. He said he has done years of extensive, detailed work on the case.
He suggested that his new law firm should get 90% of the legal fees from the case and Cellino’s firm, Cellino Law, should get 10%. Looney also suggested that the Barnes Firm should get a portion of Cellino’s 10%.
Cellino maintains that Looney should receive “no more than one percent” of the fee, and the rest should go to Cellino Law and the Barnes Firm.
On Tuesday, Looney filed a statement with the court that included harsh criticism for his former boss, Cellino.
Looney accused Cellino of being obsessed with “cash flow problems” at his new law firm. Looney alleged that Cellino repeatedly pushed him and other lawyers to settle their personal injury cases to increase revenues for the firm.
Cellino denied Looney’s allegations in a statement he sent to The Buffalo News on Friday.
“We never, and I repeat, never settle a case for less than full value,” Cellino said. “We pride ourselves on doing what is best for our clients and fighting hard for them.”
Looney said he left Cellino Law in November because he was upset over Cellino’s “anxiety” and “paranoia” over revenues generated by the firm. He alleged that Cellino’s “sole concentration was on the money he was spending.”
“Ross Cellino's paranoia eventually morphed into outright panic. He would walk around the office to remind the attorneys to settle more cases, so he could advertise more, so the phone would ring more,” Looney said in his sworn statement.
“Ross Cellino expressed concern over money on a regular basis, often saying, ‘I am having severe cash flow problems. I am not sure we are going to make it as a firm,’ ” Looney said.
Looney said 79 of his former clients from Cellino & Barnes and Cellino Law decided to move their cases to Looney’s new Buffalo firm. Cellino said the actual number was 70 cases.
Cellino and Gregory V. Pajak, managing attorney at Cellino Law, denied Looney’s claims in a statement to The News and a statement that Pajak filed in the state court case.
Cellino accused Looney of “a money grab” and said Looney has “sadly resorted to personal mud-slinging against Cellino Law and our personnel.”
“Mr. Looney has also suggested that I abandon any claim to the fees on the 70 cases that he took from my firm.” He said that suggestion is “outrageous.”
Cellino said the dispute also affects the Barnes Firm and the estate of Stephen Barnes, which would also receive part of any legal fees generated by former Cellino & Barnes cases.
“Steve and I spent years building our reputation to attract clients to our firm and Mr. Looney now wants to financially benefit by taking our files and unfairly sharing the fees,” Cellino said.
Looney joined Cellino’s new firm, Cellino Law, in the later part of 2020, after Cellino’s breakup from Cellino & Barnes.
Two lawyers from the Barnes Firm – the firm’s president, Richard Barnes and John Murrett – also filed statements with the court, saying their firm is entitled to a portion of the legal fee.
The immediate dispute involves a legal fee of $175,000 but it could also affect how legal fees are split in at least 69 other personal injury cases that Looney’s new law firm took when Looney left Cellino Law.
Those 69 or more cases began as Cellino & Barnes cases and are potentially worth millions in settlements and verdicts, according to attorneys involved in the dispute.
According to legal experts, there is nothing unusual about fee disputes between lawyers when multiple law firms have been involved in one case.
“That happens all the time, and in the vast majority of cases, attorneys in this community are able to work things out among themselves,” said Chris O’Brien, an Amherst personal injury attorney for more than 30 years who has taught at the University at Buffalo School of Law.
But state Supreme Court Judge Catherine Nugent Panepinto will decide what happens in this case.
Serious financial problems have hit the Buffalo law firm that attorney Ross M. Cellino Jr. started last year after a messy breakup with his business partner, Stephen E. Barnes.
The News reported last June that Cellino Law was experiencing financial difficulties, and that Ross Cellino had cut salaries for attorneys at the firm and warned that as many as half the jobs at the firm might have to be eliminated.
In Friday’s statement, Cellino said his law firm is “one of the largest and strongest personal injury law firms in New York,” adding that he expects it to grow .
The fee dispute involves the case of Carlisha Shaw, a Buffalo area woman who, according to court records, suffered a spinal injury when an Uber car she was riding in struck another vehicle in downtown Buffalo on July 7, 2017.
Shaw, a passenger in the car driven by Daniel Ghebrue, was awarded $525,000 on Jan. 14 by case arbitrator Daniel T. Cavarello. In a court document, Cavarello said he found that the Uber driver was “negligent.”
Cavarello said he would have awarded her $750,000, but he reduced that amount by 30% because Shaw’s injuries were made more severe by her failure to wear a seat belt.
The dispute is the latest chapter in the story of Cellino and Stephen Barnes, whose ubiquitous advertising campaigns made them two of the nation’s most successful and well-known personal injury lawyers.
At one time, according to court records, both Cellino and Barnes were individually making more than $1 million a month from the juggernaut law firm.
The breakup followed a bitterly fought court battle that began in 2017, when Cellino said he wanted to start his own firm with his two daughters and other attorneys.
When Cellino and Barnes started their own firms, the two new firms split up about 10,000 pending cases. They made an agreement to share future fees on a case-by-case basis.
Stephen Barnes and his niece, attorney Elizabeth D. Barnes, died in a plane crash in October 2020, just before the Barnes Firm and Cellino Law began operations.
His brother, Richard Barnes, and other lawyers have continued to operate the Barnes Firm since the tragedy.
Attorney Gerald T. Walsh, who represents Looney in the fee dispute, declined to comment on the case.