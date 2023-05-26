A federal judge has sentenced a Rochester woman who admitted assaulting two people on a plane departing Buffalo Niagara International Airport last year to time served and three years of probation, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Cynthia McKnight, 24, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of simple assault for the incident on a scheduled American Airlines flight to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago on April 19, 2022, prosecutors said in a news release.

After the plane's doors were closed and the aircraft was being prepared for departure, McKnight went to the front of the plane, got into an argument with another passenger and spat on another passenger, prosecutors said.

As the aircraft returned to the gate, McKnight tried exiting and pushed a flight attendant who tried stopping her from opening an aircraft door.

McKnight opened the door, which deployed the plane's emergency slide, and she got off the plane.

She faced a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.