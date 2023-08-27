A Rochester woman was charged with trying to bring a controlled substance into the Genesee County Jail early Sunday morning.
Genesee County sheriff’s deputies said they were processing Koree R. Stephenson at the jail after a criminal incident when they found the drugs.
Stephenson was charged with first-degree introducing prison contraband and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and arraigned later Sunday morning.
