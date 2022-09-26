Rochester teen pleads guilty to attempted murder in Amherst

A Rochester teenager who wounded another teen in a drive-by shooting in Amherst pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder on Thursday in Erie County Court.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, the 18-year-old man also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

Prosecutors said the defendant was 17 on July 26, 2021, when he was a passenger in a vehicle that passed by another male teenager who was walking on Fairgreen Avenue in Amherst. He used a rifle to shoot the teenager. The driver, Jeremiah Johnson, 20, of Amherst, who was later charged as an accomplice in the shooting, allegedly drove the gunman from the scene.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he underwent surgery for serious physical injuries, including paralysis. He continues to receive treatment, prosecutors said.

The Rochester shooter, who was not named by prosecutors, faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on Dec. 7. He remains held without bail.

Meanwhile, Johnson is awaiting trial on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. Johnson is scheduled to return to court on Friday, Sept. 30 for motions.