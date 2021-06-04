Rochester teen charged in crash that badly injured Buffalo police officer

A 16-year-old from Rochester is accused of being the driver who tried to flee from a Buffalo police officer Thursday and crashed into a utility pole that then fell on the patrol car, leaving the officer in critical condition with injuries to his head and spine, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said Friday.

Flynn said the teen, who was arraigned last night under Raise the Age laws that require swift court appearances for people under 18, is set to appear again before Erie County Family Court Judge Kevin Carter at 11:30 a.m. Friday regarding bail.

Prosecutors are preparing to argue to have the case handled as that of an adult's and also to remand him to jail.

The judge, Flynn said, "could put bail on him. He could release him. We are going to ask for remand."

Flynn told reporters at the news conference, which started an hour and a half before the scheduled court appearance, that the case shouldn't go to Family Court because the crash caused a serious injury to the police officer.

Meanwhile, Officer Jonathan Negron remained in critical but stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

Flynn offered a timeline of what investigators have been able to piece together of the crash.