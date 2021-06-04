Rochester teen charged in crash that badly injured Buffalo police officer

A 16-year-old from Rochester is accused of being the driver who tried to flee from a Buffalo police officer Thursday and crashed into a utility pole that then fell on the patrol car, leaving the officer in critical condition with injuries to his head and spine, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said Friday.
Flynn said the teen, who was arraigned last night under Raise the Age laws that require swift court appearances for people under 18, is set to appear again before Erie County Family Court Judge Kevin Carter at 11:30 a.m. Friday regarding bail.
Prosecutors are preparing to argue to have the case handled as that of an adult's and also to remand him to jail.
The judge, Flynn said, "could put bail on him. He could release him. We are going to ask for remand."
Flynn told reporters at the news conference, which started an hour and a half before the scheduled court appearance, that the case shouldn't go to Family Court because the crash caused a serious injury to the police officer.
Meanwhile, Officer Jonathan Negron remained in critical but stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.
Flynn offered a timeline of what investigators have been able to piece together of the crash.
About 1 p.m. Thursday, a woman called 911 to say that there were four males inside a silver or white SUV who were all wearing masks and that there was a gun in the car near the intersection of Crossman Avenue and Heminway Street near Schiller Park, Flynn said Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Negron, who was solo in a patrol car, spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the SUV and pulled up behind the car, Flynn said.
"At that point the car allegedly sped off," Flynn said.
Negron pursued the vehicle north on Crossman to Genesee Street, then to Pine Ridge Road and into Cheektowaga and into Mount Calvary Cemetery, Flynn said.
Other Buffalo police officers joined in the pursuit and at some point were joined by Cheektowaga officers, as well.
The SUV, identified as a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, exited the cemetery, then clipped a telephone pole, which fell through the windshield of Negron's vehicle.
The four people inside the vehicle fled on foot and quickly were caught.
The driver, whose name has not been released because of his age, was charged with second-degree assault on a police officer and unlawful fleeing from a police officer in a motor vehicle.
Another passenger, who was 15, was charged in an unrelated burglary that took place about a week ago. He was charged with second-degree burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny.
The two other passengers were not charged, Flynn said.
Maki Becker