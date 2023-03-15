A Rochester man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and two counts of third-degree assault, both misdemeanors, for slashing the tires of a convenience store clerk during the December blizzard and for stabbing two people in a separate incident, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that on Dec. 27, Saquan P. Young, 23, went to a store in the 600 block of Prospect Avenue on Buffalo's Lower West Side, which had closed because of the blizzard. Young yelled at two employees still inside the store and then went to the parking lot and slashed all four tires on the vehicle of one the workers.

A short time later, Buffalo police found Young on Niagara Street in possession of a knife. He was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned Dec. 30, but he failed to appear in court and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Jan. 26, Young and two other men were involved in an argument inside a Letchworth Street residence in the city's Upper West Side neighborhood where Young stabbed both of them with a pocket knife. They each suffered injuries to their hands and Young was arrested.

Young faces a maximum of four years in prison when he is sentenced on June. He was released on his own recognizance.

Temporary orders of protection were issued on behalf of all three of Young's victims, prosecutors said.

Young also has a third criminal case pending in Buffalo City Court in which he is charged with one count of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, one count of resisting arrest and one count of trespassing.

Prosecutors said that on July 29, 2022, Young prevented Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Transit Police from performing their lawful duties by refusing multiple commands to leave the premises after remaining inside the NFTA Allen Medical Campus Station for no legitimate reason after an extended period. He s accused of actively resisting police officers by refusing to remove his hands from his pockets, as well as commands to place his hands behind his back. Young also is accused of refusing to provide his date of birth to the police officers.

He is scheduled to appear before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter Savage III on April 5 for motions.