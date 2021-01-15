Rochester man charged with using police shield to break Capitol window

A Rochester man accused in federal court documents of using a police shield to break down a window at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning.

Dominic Pezzola appeared in federal court before U.S. District Court Judge Marian Payson via video conference Friday afternoon from the Livingston County Jail where he was being held.

Pezzola was charged with felony counts of obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of government property and a misdemeanor for entering a restricted building or grounds. He was told he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 if convicted on the obstruction charge.

According to the criminal complaint filed against him on Wednesday, a man who appears to be Pezzola is seen in a video using a clear plastic shield similar to what Capitol Police use to break a window as someone yelled "words to the effect of, 'Go, go, go!' "

The complaint said investigators compared that photo with images taken at a Make America Great Again rally in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12 in which "the individual who appears similar to the individual who broke the Capitol window with a shield was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt with the 'Proud Boys' logo."