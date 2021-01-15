 Skip to main content
Rochester man charged with using police shield to break Capitol window
Dominic Pezzola

Dominic Pezzola of Rochester turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning.

 Photo courtesy of the Justice Department

A Rochester man accused in federal court documents of using a police shield to break down a window at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning.

Dominic Pezzola appeared in federal court before U.S. District Court Judge Marian Payson via video conference Friday afternoon from the Livingston County Jail where he was being held.

Pezzola was charged with felony counts of obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of government property and a misdemeanor for entering a restricted building or grounds. He was told he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 if convicted on the obstruction charge.

According to the criminal complaint filed against him on Wednesday, a man who appears to be Pezzola is seen in a video using a clear plastic shield similar to what Capitol Police use to break a window as someone yelled "words to the effect of, 'Go, go, go!' " 

Pezzola

Federal authorities included these photos in a criminal complaint against Dominic Pezzola of Rochester which they say show him using a plastic police shield to break a window at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The complaint said investigators compared that photo with images taken at a Make America Great Again rally in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12 in which "the individual who appears similar to the individual who broke the Capitol window with a shield was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt with the 'Proud Boys' logo."

Another video "posted to social media shows someone who appears to be the same individual that broke the window of the Capitol with the shield, smoking a cigar inside the Capitol building," the complaint said.

“Victory smoke in the Capitol, boys. This is [expletive] awesome. I knew we could take this [expletive] over [if we] just tried hard enough,” he is accused of saying in a video.

At Friday's hearing, Pezzola chose to have his bail hearing on the charges held in Washington, D.C., instead of in Western New York. Payson ordered him retained at the Livingston County Jail until federal marshals transported him to D.C.

Pezzola, wearing a blue paper mask over his nose and face and tan prison garb over a T-shirt, spoke little at the hearing, answering mostly, "Yes, ma'am," and, "No, ma'am," to the judge.

Pezzola's attorney, Mike Scibetta, declined to comment Friday after the hearing.

Maki Becker

