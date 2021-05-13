 Skip to main content
Rochester man charged with gun possession at Peace Bridge
A Rochester man with a felony robbery conviction faces a federal weapons charge after border agents found a gun in his car at the Peace Bridge on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A Customs and Border Protection officer found a .25-caliber firearm in the glove compartment of Christopher Kendrick's vehicle, according to court documents.

Officers searched Kendrick's vehicle after officers saw it moving "in an erratic manner" and smelling an odor of marijuana coming from inside, according to prosecutors.

Kendrick, 27, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He pleaded guilty to a third-degree robbery charge in Monroe County in October 2011, according to court documents.

A detention hearing will be held Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer.

