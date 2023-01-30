Rochester man arraigned in 3 separate criminal cases in Buffalo City Court

A Rochester man was arraigned Friday before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage III in three separate criminal cases, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

In the first case, prosecutors said 23-year-old Saquan P. Young approached the door of a closed store in the 600 block of Prospect Avenue on Buffalo's Lower West Side on Dec. 27, 2022, and began yelling at the employees inside before slashing all four tires of an employee's vehicle in the parking lot. Young was located a short time later by Buffalo police on Niagara Street where he was allegedly found in possession of a knife and a small amount of suspected cocaine.

Young was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, as a well as fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors. He was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned on Dec. 30, 2022, but a bench warrant was issued after Young failed to appear.

In the second incident last Thursday, an argument between Young and another man at a residence on Letchworth Street, near SUNY Buffalo State University, evolved into a fight in which Young allegedly stabbed the other man in the hands with a pocket knife. The victim was treated for his injuries, while Young was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, according to the District Attorney's office.

Prosecutors said Young also has a third criminal case pending in which he is charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and trespassing related to an incident that occurred on July 29, 2022.

Young is accused of having prevented Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police from performing their lawful duties by allegedly refusing to leave the NFTA Allen Medical Campus Station after he was ordered several times by police to do so. He also is alleged to have actively resisted police officers by refusing to remove his hands from his pockets after police ordered him to place his hands behind his back. Prosecutors said Young also refused to provide his date of birth to police officers.

Young is set to return on all three cases on Wednesday. He was held on $5,000 bail. If convicted of the highest charge against him, he faces a maximum seven-year prison sentence.