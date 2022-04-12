Robert Morgan pleads guilty to felony to end massive mortgage fraud case

ROCHESTER – Robert Morgan, a landlord who once owned more than 36,000 apartment units in 14 states, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to a felony charge of conspiring to commit wire fraud.

Federal prosecutors and his defense attorney agreed that Morgan should not be sentenced to prison. But U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford can reject the plea deal at sentencing. If she does, Morgan will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 22.

Morgan once faced dozens of felony charges in what prosecutors called one of the biggest mortgage fraud cases in history.

But prosecutors in the end allowed Morgan, like with his co-defendants, to plead guilty to much less to resolve a complex case that had become bogged down in U.S. District Court.

Rochester-based landlord Robert C. Morgan pleads guilty to a single felony, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, as federal prosecutors back off on their years-old mortgage fraud case against him. No jail time expected. https://t.co/FhOCdZJWHO — Matthew Spina (@MatthewSpina1) April 12, 2022

In pleading guilty, Morgan admitted he provided inaccurate information to obtain a loan in 2016 for Ellison Heights Apartments, a complex in Penfield in Monroe County.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, who did not hold her title when the investigation into Morgan and his company, Morgan Management, began more than four years ago, agreed to the plea agreement as defense lawyers prepared to hold an evidentiary hearing that would spotlight the federal government’s slow movement in turning over evidence.

The Buffalo News first reported the federal investigation into Morgan Management in September 2017. At the time, Morgan Management was fast becoming one of the Buffalo area’s biggest landlords. But Robert Morgan’s real estate empire is largely gone as a result of the indictment, as he was forced to sell more than half of his business.

Morgan and his co-defendants were accused of orchestrating a scheme in which they falsified documents submitted to lenders to obtain more than $500 million in commercial real estate loans. Prosecutors alleged they deceived lenders into extending far more in credit than the value of their properties justified.

According to a re-filed indictment in 2021, the defendants provided false information to lenders to purchase properties, refinance properties and build properties. As part of the applications for mortgage loans, the defendants submitted false rent rolls, which included non-existent tenants and inflated rents, prosecutors said.

Three of Morgan’s co-defendants were allowed to plead guilty to misdemeanors in recent weeks as the U.S. Attorney’s Office negotiated deals that were far less severe than the dozens of charges initially lodged.

