Robert Elardo retires after 38 years of helping the poor get free legal help

For 38 years, Robert Elardo has helped poor and low-income people get something they desperately needed but could not afford – lawyers.
But Elardo recently retired as executive director and chief executive officer of the Erie County Bar Association’s Volunteer Lawyers Project.
Since 1984, the organization has provided legal representation to more than 85,000 financially disadvantaged clients. Another 100,000 received information or referrals from the agency.
Some clients were victims of domestic abuse, some were unemployed. Some were struggling with illnesses or addictions. Many were refugees facing complicated deportation proceedings.
When Elardo took over the leadership of the organization, it had three staff members and handled fewer than 100 cases a year. Today, the project has 45 staffers who work with about 400 local attorneys who provide free legal assistance in more than 4,000 cases a year.
“We help a lot of people and I’m just gratified to be part of it,” Elardo, 67, said in a recent interview. “I’ve been blessed to be around so many people – literally thousands of people – who have donated their time to help others in this community.”
His successor, former deputy director Gretchen Gonzalez, 44, is also proud of the work done by the organization.
A former Crisis Services volunteer who helped victims of domestic violence, Gonzalez was a trial attorney serving poor people in New York City before coming to Buffalo several years ago to work with the Volunteer Lawyers Project.
"I'm proud to be involved with such a great organization," Gonzalez said. "We help a lot of people, but there is always more to be done. I'd like to see us do more to reach out to the rural poor in this area."
The Volunteer Lawyers Project was started in 1983 by the Bar Association and Neighborhood Legal Services as a way to address the legal needs of people in poverty.
Elardo, a Town of Tonawanda native, had done a research project on the need for pro bono legal help while studying at University at Buffalo Law School. He was teaching classes at a law school and doing criminal defense work in California when he landed the job in Buffalo.
Over the decades, he has seen the need for free legal help increase dramatically.
The project recruits, coordinates and trains local attorneys who donate their time to provide free legal services to the poor.
Many people come to the not-for-profit agency at their end of their emotional ropes, Elardo said.
“For many of our clients, when one thing goes wrong, other things spiral out of control,” Elardo said. “Somebody loses a job, and then a legal issue comes up, and they need help. These are people who are facing questions like, ‘Do we pay the rent this month, or buy our kids the sneakers they need?’
“I’ve seen the best side of Buffalo’s legal community,” Elardo said. “Lawyers who come to us, and offer their help, for free, to help these people.”
Elardo has won several national, state and local awards for his work. He served two terms as president of the National Association of Pro Bono Professionals. He also served as chairman of the New York Pro Bono Coordinators Network and served on the board of the State Legal Services Coalition.
He is temporarily staying on as Gonzalez’s acting deputy director to finish several projects and help find another deputy director.
After that, Elardo and his wife, attorney Liza Tommaney, hope to do some traveling.
And Elardo also plans to do some legal work for the Project.
“I’ll be one of their pro bono attorneys,” he said.
The Volunteer Lawyers Project is located at 438 Main St. in downtown Buffalo. Its phone number is 716-847-0662 and its website address is ecbavlp.com.
The Project also runs an office in Batavia to help people with immigration law issues.