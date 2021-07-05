Robert Elardo retires after 38 years of helping the poor get free legal help

A former Crisis Services volunteer who helped victims of domestic violence, Gonzalez was a trial attorney serving poor people in New York City before coming to Buffalo several years ago to work with the Volunteer Lawyers Project.

"I'm proud to be involved with such a great organization," Gonzalez said. "We help a lot of people, but there is always more to be done. I'd like to see us do more to reach out to the rural poor in this area."

The Volunteer Lawyers Project was started in 1983 by the Bar Association and Neighborhood Legal Services as a way to address the legal needs of people in poverty.

Elardo, a Town of Tonawanda native, had done a research project on the need for pro bono legal help while studying at University at Buffalo Law School. He was teaching classes at a law school and doing criminal defense work in California when he landed the job in Buffalo.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Over the decades, he has seen the need for free legal help increase dramatically.

The project recruits, coordinates and trains local attorneys who donate their time to provide free legal services to the poor.

Many people come to the not-for-profit agency at their end of their emotional ropes, Elardo said.