A former sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff's Office who admitted having inappropriate contact with a female inmate and violating an order of protection was sentenced Monday to three years of probation.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges imposed the sentence on Robert M. Dee, 42, of Eden.

Probation, instead of a jail term, will do more to "keep others safe," the judge said.

"I would rather see you under the thumb of the probation department for three years," Haendiges said.

Dee also has undergone a sex offense risk assessment through Endeavor Health Services. The assessment recommendations have yet to be issued, but Dee will be required to abide by any treatment directives.

The judge told Dee if he violates the terms of his probation, she would sentence him to two years of incarceration.

Dee, who once married a former inmate he met while on the job, pleaded guilty May 1 to two misdemeanors: official misconduct and second-degree criminal contempt.

He had been indicted on seven misdemeanors, including one count of forcible touching, one count of tampering with a witness, three counts of official misconduct and two counts of criminal contempt.

He admitted he failed to report that he obtained an inmate's phone number and contacted her by phone after her release in 2019, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Dee also admitted violating an order of protection in January 2022, when sheriff's deputies responding to a 911 call at his home found a woman inside whom he was barred from contacting.

As part of the plea deal, Dee – who was fired in May 2022 – formally resigned from the Sheriff's Office and agreed not to seek arbitration regarding his employment, according to the district attorney's office.

Dee had previously been the subject of misconduct investigations. In November 2020, The Buffalo News reported Dee had been the focus that year of two internal investigations into accusations of improper contact with female inmates. No administrative charges were lodged in those cases, as Dee told internal investigators he had never inappropriately touched a female inmate.

Those revelations about Dee and others on the Jail Management Division staff led to legal action by the state Commission of Correction and the state Attorney General's Office. As a settlement of the matter, then-Sheriff Timothy B. Howard signed an agreement agreeing to better investigate reports of sexual contact between staff and inmates.

Dee also was a key figure in a case involving the death of Erie County Holding Center inmate Richard A. Metcalf Jr. in 2012. Dee was one of two supervisors supervising the handling of Metcalf that night.

The commission of correction said Metcalf was asphyxiated when jail deputies tied the strings of a spit mask around his neck so tightly he could not breathe. The commission urged Howard to discipline Dee, but Howard refused.

