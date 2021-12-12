 Skip to main content
Robbery suspect reportedly caught in the act by State Police
Robbery suspect reportedly caught in the act by State Police

A would-be robber reportedly was caught in the act during an attempted holdup at a Lockport hair salon Thursday, the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Lockport reported.

According to the report, Timothy S. Reinard, 53, of Lockport, was arrested by a State Police investigator without incident during the robbery at the Cutting Crew Hair Salon, 5724 S. Transit Road.

Reinard was arraigned on charges of first-degree robbery and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was remanded to Niagara County Jail without bail pending an appearance Wednesday in Lockport Town Court.

The report noted that State Police and Lockport Police have been investigating a string of robberies on South Transit Road during the past few weeks.

They include incidents at Five Below on Nov. 26, Kwik-Fill on Nov. 30, and Tater Cakes and CosmoProf on Dec. 2. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 585-344-6200.

