Robbery reported at Citizens Bank inside Tops on Elmwood Avenue

A bank robbery was reported late Thursday morning at the Citizens Bank branch inside the Tops supermarket on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, police said.

The robbery was reported just after 11 a.m.

The robber "entered the bank and made off with an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot," police said.

He was described as being about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wearing a dark, zip-up coat with a white hat and a yellow Covid mask.

Police said that he did not display a weapon or a note.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the police confidential TIP CALL line at 716-847-2255.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

