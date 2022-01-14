 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robbery, attempted robbery reported at Niagara Falls hotels
0 comments

Robbery, attempted robbery reported at Niagara Falls hotels

Support this work for $1 a month

Someone robbed or tried to rob two Rainbow Boulevard hotels late Wednesday and early Thursday, according to Niagara Falls police reports.

About 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, a man in a Dallas Cowboys jacket and a red cloth face mask demanded money from an employee at the front desk of the Wingate by Wyndham hotel. He left the area on foot toward Fourth Street.

About 10:10 a.m. Thursday, a man demanded money from an employee at the front counter of the Hampton Inn.

The assailant, who was wearing a brown coat, a lime green hat and a blue mask, acted as if he had a weapon, and the victim ran into an office and locked the door. The would-be robber fled on foot.

He may have been with a woman in a pink coat who was waiting for him outside the hotel, according to the report.

It is not known whether the incidents are related.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pennsylvania dentist accused of killing wife during Africa hunting trip

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News