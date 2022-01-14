Robbery, attempted robbery reported at Niagara Falls hotels

Someone robbed or tried to rob two Rainbow Boulevard hotels late Wednesday and early Thursday, according to Niagara Falls police reports.

About 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, a man in a Dallas Cowboys jacket and a red cloth face mask demanded money from an employee at the front desk of the Wingate by Wyndham hotel. He left the area on foot toward Fourth Street.

About 10:10 a.m. Thursday, a man demanded money from an employee at the front counter of the Hampton Inn.

The assailant, who was wearing a brown coat, a lime green hat and a blue mask, acted as if he had a weapon, and the victim ran into an office and locked the door. The would-be robber fled on foot.

He may have been with a woman in a pink coat who was waiting for him outside the hotel, according to the report.

It is not known whether the incidents are related.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

