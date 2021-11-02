Robber strikes Citizens Bank branch in University Plaza

A robber got away with an undetermined amount of cash Tuesday afternoon from a Citizens Bank branch in University Plaza, the Amherst Police Department reported.
According to the report, police were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. to the bank branch inside the Tops Markets store in the plaza at 3500 Main St.
No weapon was displayed, police said. No further information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 689-1311.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.