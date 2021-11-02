 Skip to main content
Robber strikes Citizens Bank branch in University Plaza
A robber got away with an undetermined amount of cash Tuesday afternoon from a Citizens Bank branch in University Plaza, the Amherst Police Department reported.

According to the report, police were called shortly after 4:30 p.m. to the bank branch inside the Tops Markets store in the plaza at 3500 Main St.

No weapon was displayed, police said. No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 689-1311.

