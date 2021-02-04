Robber of Angola, Clarence Thruway rest stops is sentenced

The North Tonawanda man who robbed two Thruway rest stops in Erie County in 2019 was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, but the sentence will run simultaneously with the seven-year term imposed on him last week for a Niagara County holdup.

Erie County Judge Kenneth Case made the decision in the case of Christopher B. Lindsey, 31, who pleaded guilty Aug. 7 to second- and third-degree robbery and attempted third-degree robbery.

Lindsey robbed the gas station at the Clarence Thruway rest stop Oct. 20, 2019, and held up the gas station at the Angola rest stop Oct. 26, 2019. He also attempted to rob a Kwik Fill on Harlem Road in Cheektowaga Oct. 30, 2019. In all three crimes, he was armed with a BB gun, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

In Niagara County, Lindsey admitted to second-degree robbery for a Nov. 5, 2019, holdup at a 7-Eleven store in North Tonawanda.

