Road rage incident leads to seven-year sentence for Buffalo man

An apparent road rage incident last year has resulted in a seven-year prison sentence for a Buffalo man, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn reported.

The sentence for Orlando Oquendo-Torres, 31, which includes five years of post-release supervision, was handed down by State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek. An order of protection for the victim also was issued through July 22, 2036.

Prosecutors said the incident occurred July 17, 2021, on Mona Drive in Amherst, where a motorist told police another driver who was unknown to him had pulled alongside his vehicle, made a threat and pointed a pistol at him.

When the victim started to drive away, prosecutors said, several shots were fired. The victim, who was not struck by gunfire, crashed into a tree at the end of the street and suffered minor injuries.

Oquendo-Torres pleaded guilty July 18 to a count of first-degree attempted assault, a felony. He was sentenced as a second-time violent felony offender. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to charges that stemmed from stabbing his uncle and firing a pistol at two of his cousins' vehicles.

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968.

