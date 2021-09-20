Riverside man faces up to life in prison on federal gun, drug charges

A 37-year-old Riverside man faces a maximum of life in prison and a $1 million fine on federal weapons and drug charges after, authorities say, police searches of his home and another residence in Buffalo turned up numerous firearms and caches of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Luis Miguel Cruz Del Moral was arrested Friday after Buffalo police, FBI agents and officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a pair of search warrants.

Investigators searching Cruz Del Moral's home on Ontario Street, a residence on South Lane and his vehicle discovered seven firearms, ammunition, a ballistic vest, apparent cocaine, drug packaging and measuring materials – some with apparent cocaine residue – and $7,111 in cash, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo.

Agents found Cruz Del Moral in the South Lane bathroom. He must serve at least five years in prison if convicted of possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possessing a firearm as part of a drug trafficking crime, prosecutors said.

