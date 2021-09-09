Rise in Buffalo's gun violence may be showing signs of slowing down

Buffalo, like many other cities across the country, has endured a disturbing rise in gun violence since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

As of Sept. 7, 262 people have been shot so far this year in Buffalo. In 2020, a total of 355 people were shot in the city.

While shootings still persist, there's some indication that the surge in Buffalo's gun violence may be subsiding.

A recent study found that in cities across the U.S. there are signs that the increase in violent crime and homicide may be slowing.

A Buffalo News analysis of the latest Buffalo Police Department data shows that the number of shootings in August dropped down to close to what's considered "normal" for the month.

There were 29 shootings in the city last month. The average for August, based on numbers over the last decade, is about 26. That compares with 48 shootings in July 2021 versus an average of 31.

Law enforcement officials in Buffalo announced Thursday that gun homicides are down by more than half for the 60-day period since the start of the federal Violence Prevention and Elimination Response – Viper – initiative on July 7, compared with the first half of the year. The city averaged seven homicides per month during the first half of 2021.