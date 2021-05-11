Rifles found in vehicle of 18-year-old accused of menacing Skyway driver

An 18-year-old from Buffalo faces a menacing charge after being accused of pointing firearms at another driver on Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
A driver on the eastbound Skyway told police a driver of a black Dodge Challenger pointed a handgun and a rifle at him at about 4:10 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle near Grant Street and the Scajaquada Expressway and recovered multiple rifles and ammunition from inside, but no handgun, according to the report.
Abdulazeez Alshaker was charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, and was issued several vehicle and traffic violations, according to the report.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
