Ride share driver arrested on numerous charges in Wheatfield

A ride share driver was arrested on numerous charges Monday after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop in the vicinity of 6700 Ward Road in Wheatfield, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

According to the report, Jamie M. Wild of Buffalo, who was transporting a passenger, had been asked to step out of his vehicle because officers suspected him of driving while impaired by drugs.

Deputies said that the vehicle drove away and crashed nearby. Wild was apprehended on foot near Buffalo Street and Saunders Settlement Road after officers used a Taser.

Wild was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and several traffic charges.

According to the report, he also allegedly was in possession of an unregistered 9mm pistol. Further charges are pending.

Wild, who was released on appearance tickets, was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment of injuries, then transferred to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.