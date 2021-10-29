 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rewards offered in robbery, attempted robbery of Bailey Avenue bank
0 comments

Rewards offered in robbery, attempted robbery of Bailey Avenue bank

Support this work for $1 a month
bailey bank suspects

At top, the suspect in an attempted bank robbery at the M&T Bank branch at 644 Bailey Ave. on Oct. 19. At bottom, the suspect in Oct. 22 robbery of the same branch.

 Photos courtesy Crime Stoppers WNY

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering rewards for information about an attempted robbery and a robbery of a bank in the Clinton-Bailey area during a four-day span.

A man tried to rob the M&T Bank branch at 644 Bailey Ave. at about 3:23 p.m. Oct. 19.

The robber passed a note and said he had a gun, but fled without any money, according to a police report. The robber was wearing a red baseball cap, had a stocky build and was between 30 and 40 years old.

A man robbed the same branch at about 9:20 a.m. Oct. 22. The robber, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a surgical facemask, passed a note demanding money, according to a police report.

Rewards of up to $2,500 are being offered in each case.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" app.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. cigarette sales increase for the first time in 20 years

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News