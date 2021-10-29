Rewards offered in robbery, attempted robbery of Bailey Avenue bank

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering rewards for information about an attempted robbery and a robbery of a bank in the Clinton-Bailey area during a four-day span.

A man tried to rob the M&T Bank branch at 644 Bailey Ave. at about 3:23 p.m. Oct. 19.

The robber passed a note and said he had a gun, but fled without any money, according to a police report. The robber was wearing a red baseball cap, had a stocky build and was between 30 and 40 years old.

A man robbed the same branch at about 9:20 a.m. Oct. 22. The robber, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a surgical facemask, passed a note demanding money, according to a police report.

Rewards of up to $2,500 are being offered in each case.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" app.

