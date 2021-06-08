Rewards offered for information on killings, shootings and guns

"We know it's often difficult, that people don't want to talk about this. They're afraid of what may happen. It's often heard – the phrase 'snitches get stitches.' That's unfortunate because it is something that is a code that exists on the street," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "But we know through this program you can anonymously let Crime Stoppers know, through a tip, information regarding crimes – and you can receive a financial reward that will be paid to you, anonymously. Your name will never be involved."

In 2019, a similar reward program paid out more than $20,000, Poloncarz said. "We got illegal guns off the streets and we got individuals who were engaged in homicides or attempted murders off the streets. So, we know the program works."

Tim Donovan, a narcotics detective with the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the law enforcement coordinator for Crime Stoppers, explained how the Crime Stoppers program works.

People who have information can either call a tip to 716-867-6161, go to the Crime Stoppers website at crimestopperswny.org or download the Crime Stoppers "Buffalo Tips" app through Google Play or the Apple App Store.