Reward offered in shooting that wounded teen

Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a shooting in Buffalo last week that injured a 17-year-old.

The victim was shot at about 6 p.m. Sept. 8 near the intersection of May Street and Hazel Place, just west of Bailey Avenue, between Walden Avenue and Genesee Street.

The reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 867-6161 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" app.

Buffalo and other cities around the United States have been facing a significant increase in shootings.

Through the end of August, the number of people shot in Buffalo was up 54%, compared to the city's average over the past decade. From Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, 254 people were injured or killed in shootings. For that eight-month period from 2011 through 2020, Buffalo averaged 165 shooting victims, according to a Buffalo News analysis of Buffalo Police Department data.

