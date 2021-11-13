Reward offered in homicide of Buffalo man, 27, while at a family gathering

Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of whoever fatally shot a 27-year-old Buffalo man who was attending a family gathering on the city's East side.

Corvonte Jones, 27, was killed just after midnight Aug. 29 while at a backyard party at a family member's Montana Avenue home, just south of East Ferry Street in Buffalo's Genesee Moselle neighborhood.

Jones was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center

Police have said the preliminary investigations suggest Jones was targeted in the shooting.

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information about the incident to call 867-6161 or download the "Buffalo Tips" app to submit a tip.

