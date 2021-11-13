 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reward offered in homicide of Buffalo man, 27, while at a family gathering
0 comments

Reward offered in homicide of Buffalo man, 27, while at a family gathering

Support this work for $1 a month

Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of whoever fatally shot a 27-year-old Buffalo man who was attending a family gathering on the city's East side.

Corvonte Jones, 27, was killed just after midnight Aug. 29 while at a backyard party at a family member's Montana Avenue home, just south of East Ferry Street in Buffalo's Genesee Moselle neighborhood.

Jones was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center

Police have said the preliminary investigations suggest Jones was targeted in the shooting.

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information about the incident to call 867-6161 or download the "Buffalo Tips" app to submit a tip.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Even without new infrastructure dollars, NFTA remains bullish on Metro Rail extension

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter
Crime News

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter

  • Updated

Paul E. Lubienecki, 63, a former teacher at Christ the King Seminary, pleaded guilty in August before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to stalking Charlie Specht, who was working as a reporter for WKBW when the harassing incidents occurred.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News