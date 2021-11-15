Reward offered in cases of vandalism in Grand Island, Amherst

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in connection with several incidents of criminal mischief and vandalism on Grand Island and one in Amherst.

Spray-painted graffiti left behind at some of the sites has led investigators to believe that the persons involved may be environmentalists opposed to land development, the reward notice said.

The incidents occurred between July 31 and Nov. 1. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.