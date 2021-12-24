Reward offered in 2017 killing in Buffalo

Crimestoppers WNY is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or people responsible for a 2017 homicide in Buffalo.
Quantrell "Quan" Carson, 34, was found dead from a shooting that occurred Jan. 4, 2017, on Northland Avenue near Humboldt Parkway. Police said he was fatally wounded while sitting in a car. His body was found shortly after 7:30 p.m., but homicide detectives believe he was killed hours earlier.
Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the case.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161. To submit a tip, download the free Crimestoppers mobile app "Buffalo Tips."
