Reward offered in 2007 unsolved slaying in Buffalo

A reward of up to $7,500 for information that solves the 2007 fatal shooting of Corey Green is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY.

Green, the 21-year-old father of a 1-year-old daughter at the time, was riding his bicycle to an ice cream parlor on the 800 block of Walden Avenue when he was shot and killed on Nov. 12, 2007.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161.

"I understand the seriousness of loss of life to gun violence," said Sandi Green, the mother of Corey, who appealed to members of the public to assist authorities in finding who was responsible for her son's death. "Loss is a terrible thing."

A retired New York State corrections officer, Green is also the mother of a second son who was killed in gun violence in Atlanta, also in 2007. The shooter in that incident was arrested and sent to prison for life.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.