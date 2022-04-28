 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reward offered in 2007 unsolved slaying in Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0
Corey Green

An undated family photo of Corey Green, before he was shot to death at the age of 21 in the 800 block of Walden Avenue in Buffalo on Nov. 12, 2007. His murder remains unsolved. 
Support this work for $1 a month

A reward of up to $7,500 for information that solves the 2007 fatal shooting of Corey Green is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY.

Green, the 21-year-old father of a 1-year-old daughter at the time, was riding his bicycle to an ice cream parlor on the 800 block of Walden Avenue when he was shot and killed on Nov. 12, 2007.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161.

"I understand the seriousness of loss of life to gun violence," said Sandi Green, the mother of Corey, who appealed to members of the public to assist authorities in finding who was responsible for her son's death. "Loss is a terrible thing."

A retired New York State corrections officer, Green is also the mother of a second son who was killed in gun violence in Atlanta, also in 2007. The shooter in that incident was arrested and sent to prison for life. 

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter

I am a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, coauthor of New York Times bestseller, American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and The Oklahoma City Bombing. I'm also a proud graduate of Buffalo State College where I met my wife who is my editor in life!

Related to this story

Vigil laments a family's second loss

Sarah and Wilbert Green, both Wende Correctional Facility officers, have lost their two sons to homicides in the past 10 months. On Friday, several of their fellow officers wore yellow armbands as they joined family and friends in a vigil for Corey D. Green, who was shot to death last Monday while riding his bicycle on Walden Avenue near

Watch Now: Related Video

US leaders deliver tributes at Madeleine Albright's funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News