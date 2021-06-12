 Skip to main content
Reward offered for information on 2018 homicide
Reward offered for information on 2018 homicide

Crime Stoppers WNY

David Dickens-Anderson, homicide victim.

A $7,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of whoever killed David Dickens-Anderson in 2018.

Crime Stoppers WNY announced the reward Saturday.

Dickens-Anderson was found killed on Oct. 21, 2018, on Spring Street, according to Crime Stoppers, which works with law enforcements agencies across Western New York to help solve cases.

Dickens-Anderson had been missing for nearly a month when his body was discovered in a lot near Willert Park Court. An autopsy determined he had been shot.

The 33-year-old was the father of three children, age 14, 6 and 2.

His mother, Lisa Dickens-Wilson, told The Buffalo News after her son had been found that the discovery of his body failed to provide any closure for her.

"The closure that I would have would be to find the person who did this to my son," she said.

Tips about Dickens-Anderson's killing can be made totally anonymously through Crime Stoppers through their hotline at 867-6161 or by downloading the "Buffalo Tips" app from Google Play or Apple Store.

Earlier in June, Crime Stoppers announced a renewed effort to encourage more tips about gun violence through its app. Rewards are offered not only for information about homicides but also nonfatal shootings and illegal gun possession.

Maki Becker

