Reward offered for information leading to arrest of a killer
A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered in the case of a homicide two years ago in Buffalo.

Crime Stoppers of Western New York is offering the money for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person who shot Fred Johnson on Division Street on Dec. 2, 2019. The organization can be reached at 716-867-6161.

Police at the time said the victim was shot as he sat in a vehicle in the 300 block of South Division Street, near Pine Street, in the early morning.

