Reward offered for information in death of Buffalo woman

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of whoever was responsible for the death of Marquita Mull, Crime Stoppers WNY announced.

The body of Mull, 50, of Buffalo, was discovered Sept. 27 by a hiker near a Rails to Trails path in the Town of Portland in Chautauqua County. Another body was found in a shallow grave nearby.

Mull had last been seen in Erie County on June 25 and was reported missing July 18.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or by downloading the free Crime Stoppers mobile app “Buffalo Tips.”

