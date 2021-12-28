 Skip to main content
Reward offered for information in death of Buffalo woman
A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of whoever was responsible for the death of Marquita Mull, Crime Stoppers WNY announced.

CrimeStoppers: Marquita Mull

The body of Mull, 50, of Buffalo, was discovered Sept. 27 by a hiker near a Rails to Trails path in the Town of Portland in Chautauqua County. Another body was found in a shallow grave nearby.

Mull had last been seen in Erie County on June 25 and was reported missing July 18.

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or by downloading the free Crime Stoppers mobile app “Buffalo Tips.”

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

