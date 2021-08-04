 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reward offered for info on North Buffalo stabbing suspect
0 comments

Reward offered for info on North Buffalo stabbing suspect

Support this work for $1 a month
crime stoppers stabbing suspect

Police want the public's help locating a man they believe is a suspect in a North Buffalo stabbing.

 Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers WNY

Police are offering a reward for information about a July 24 North Buffalo stabbing suspect.

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect.

The stabbing happened near the intersection of Hertel and Sterling avenues, according to Crime Stoppers. No further information about the incident was immediately available.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 867-6161 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" app.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Major fire prompts evacuation of residential areas in Athens

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme
Crime News

Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme

  • Updated

The former legislator told The News that he heard allegations from an investigator that he was "never meant to win" a 2012 election for a NY Senate seat and that his decades-long friends – Steve Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News