Reward offered for info on North Buffalo stabbing suspect

Police are offering a reward for information about a July 24 North Buffalo stabbing suspect.
Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect.
The stabbing happened near the intersection of Hertel and Sterling avenues, according to Crime Stoppers. No further information about the incident was immediately available.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call 867-6161 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" app.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.