Reward offered for arrest of man sought on gun and drug charges

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of a Buffalo man who is wanted on felony gun and drug charges, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit on Wednesday executed a search warrant signed by Buffalo City Court Judge Peter Savage for a residence at 397 Monroe St., where deputies and detectives recovered about 800 grams of cocaine, two loaded handguns and about $129,000 cash.

Anwar Berry, whose age was not provided by the Sheriff's Office, fled the scene in a vehicle that was later found on Buffalo's East Side near Route 33.

Anyone with information on Berry's whereabouts is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161.

