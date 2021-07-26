Reward offered after lasers pointed at planes landing at Buffalo airport

Authorities are offering a reward for information after lasers were pointed at commercial planes arriving at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The incident happened Thursday and investigators believe the lasers were coming from the area of Wales and Holland.

Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.

The organization asks anyone with information to call 867-6161 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" app.