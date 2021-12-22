 Skip to main content
Reward of up to $7,500 offered in 2018 murder case
A reward of up to $7,500 is offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons who murdered David Dickens-Anderson three years ago.

Dickens-Anderson, 33, was found Oct. 21, 2018, on Willert Park Court, off Spring Street in Buffalo. The father of three, he had been missing since late September. Police said an autopsy showed that he had been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 716-867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips.”

