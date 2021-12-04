Reward of $2,500 offered in Jamestown shooting

Angel Pacheco was shot and killed Oct. 19 on Water Street. Jamestown police say the weapon used in the shooting "was passed on to others not directly related to the shooting," according to Crime Stoppers.

The group said police are looking for anyone who might be able to locate the weapon or who may have possessed it after the shooting. Those with information that could lead to the arrest or indictment of the shooter should contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or by downloading Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" mobile app.