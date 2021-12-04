 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reward of $2,500 offered in Jamestown shooting
0 comments

Reward of $2,500 offered in Jamestown shooting

Support this work for $1 a month
Angel Pacheco, victim of homicide

A reward is offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of whoever killed Angel Pacheco on Oct. 19 in Jamestown.

 Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers WNY

Crime Stoppers WNY on Saturday announced a reward of up to $2,500 for information relating to an October shooting death in Jamestown.

Angel Pacheco was shot and killed Oct. 19 on Water Street. Jamestown police say the weapon used in the shooting "was passed on to others not directly related to the shooting," according to Crime Stoppers.

The group said police are looking for anyone who might be able to locate the weapon or who may have possessed it after the shooting. Those with information that could lead to the arrest or indictment of the shooter should contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or by downloading Crime Stoppers' "Buffalo Tips" mobile app.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News