Retiring State Supreme Court judges recall sentencings in two infamous murder cases

One was Scoutmaster John Zale, who had been a World War II prisoner of war in the Pacific theater and among those forced to participate in the infamous 1942 Bataan Death March in which thousands of POWs perished. The other was Assistant Scoutmaster John Kloch, the judge’s father, who served as a medic during the June 6, 1944, D-Day Invasion when WWII Allied forces stormed the beaches at Normandy.

“If you don’t learn about service from them, you never will learn,” Kloch said.

Etched in the judge’s memory is the day when he sentenced Phillips to life in prison for fatally shooting State Trooper Joseph A. Longobardo and wounding his partner, Trooper Donald H. Baker Jr.

Kloch, who never hesitated to speak his mind when he felt it was necessary, made it known to Phillips that he was about to become a nobody.

"The truth is, Trooper Longobardo is loved," Kloch told Phillips. "But you'll be forgotten in a few weeks. You're about to become irrelevant."

In leaving the bench, Kloch said, “The one thing I won’t miss about this is the heartache.”

Yet, he says he still cannot believe his good fortune.