Retiring State Supreme Court judges recall sentencings in two infamous murder cases

Two State Supreme Court judges who handled two of the most notorious criminal cases in recent decades are retiring from careers they say have been callings rather than mere jobs.
In August 2007, Justice Christopher J. Burns told Bike Path Killer Altemio C. Sanchez, “You showed no mercy, and you deserve none,” when he sentenced him to 75 years to life in prison. Sanchez had been involved in at least 20 rapes, including three murders, during his reign of terror that lasted nearly 30 years.
In December 2006, Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. told cop killer Ralph “Bucky” Phillips, “You’re about to become irrelevant,” when he sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
These are just two of the hundreds of cases in which Burns and Kloch were responsible for dispensing justice in careers that respectively started as judges in town and city courts before they rose to State Supreme Court.
Burns, 69, says he is leaving a year before the mandatory retirement age of 70 to “let life unfold” and see where it takes him, though with six grandchildren he says he has a hunch they will be a big part of his journey.
Kloch, 70, says he will serve several months as the principal law clerk to newly elected Niagara County Court Judge John J. Ottaviano, assisting him in his transition from municipal lawyer to trial judge.
Several other judges from the region are retiring as this year ends, including State Court of Appeals Associate Justice Eugene M. Fahey, state Court of Claims Judge Michael E. Hudson and Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.
Followed dad’s footsteps
As a young boy, Burns said he was inspired to become a lawyer by his father, an attorney, who would sometimes take him to the Erie County Courthouse and introduce him to fellow lawyers.
“That made a strong impression on me,” Burns said.
“My dad passed away in 1973 and he never got to see me in law school or on the bench, but I think he would have been happy,” Burns said of Joseph Burns, who worked as the in-house counsel for the Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co.
After graduating from the University of Buffalo Law School, Burns began his legal career in 1979, serving 3½ years as an Erie County assistant district attorney. He left that post after being elected as a Town of Tonawanda Court justice. In 1995, he was elected to the first of two terms as a State Supreme Court justice.
The day Burns sentenced Sanchez, who had pleaded guilty in the murders of the three women, remains vivid in his mind.
“It was very dramatic. Some of the families of the deceased ladies were in the courtroom and the law enforcement members who investigated the case were in the front row,” Burns said.
And though Sanchez offered an apology, that did not dispel what Burns said he detected as he looked at the defendant.
“You could just see the evil that was present during the proceeding. It was in his eyes. His eyes were black. The pupils were dark. Just very dark. There was an aurora of darkness all around him. He got what he deserved,” Burns said.
Kloch’s passion for service
Kloch entered public service shortly after graduating UB Law School in 1976 and successfully ran for North Tonawanda city attorney in 1977. Several years later, North Tonawanda Mayor Betty Hoffman appointed him as a city court judge. Kloch was subsequently elected and re-elected to that post.
In 2001, Gov. George Pataki appointed him to the state’s Court of Claims, which also made him an acting State Supreme Court justice.
His devotion to public service, the lifelong North Tonawanda resident said, dates back to when he was a Boy Scout and was inspired by two Scout leaders.
One was Scoutmaster John Zale, who had been a World War II prisoner of war in the Pacific theater and among those forced to participate in the infamous 1942 Bataan Death March in which thousands of POWs perished. The other was Assistant Scoutmaster John Kloch, the judge’s father, who served as a medic during the June 6, 1944, D-Day Invasion when WWII Allied forces stormed the beaches at Normandy.
“If you don’t learn about service from them, you never will learn,” Kloch said.
Etched in the judge’s memory is the day when he sentenced Phillips to life in prison for fatally shooting State Trooper Joseph A. Longobardo and wounding his partner, Trooper Donald H. Baker Jr.
Kloch, who never hesitated to speak his mind when he felt it was necessary, made it known to Phillips that he was about to become a nobody.
"The truth is, Trooper Longobardo is loved," Kloch told Phillips. "But you'll be forgotten in a few weeks. You're about to become irrelevant."
In leaving the bench, Kloch said, “The one thing I won’t miss about this is the heartache.”
Yet, he says he still cannot believe his good fortune.
“After I was appointed, I would say to myself every day ‘I have to earn this.’ Sometimes when I would sign a decree and see my name ‘State Supreme Court Judge Richard Kloch,” I would say to myself ‘how did I get here?’ Sometimes I would call George Maziarz to thank him.”