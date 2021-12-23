 Skip to main content
Retiring judge to serve as new judge's law clerk
Retiring judge to serve as new judge's law clerk

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. will leave the bench Dec. 31, but he won't leave the court system.

John Ottaviano

John J. Ottaviano

Newly elected Niagara County Judge John J. Ottaviano said Wednesday that Kloch will serve as his confidential law clerk – "just for a year," Ottaviano said.

Ottaviano, who has no judicial experience, will take over about 70 criminal cases currently on Kloch's docket.

Ottaviano said Kloch's experience will help him as he faces the large backlog of cases, including a murder trial.

Kloch, 70, reached the state's mandatory judicial retirement age after 36 years as a judge. He served 16 years in North Tonawanda City Court before Gov. George E. Pataki appointed him to the state Court of Claims in 2001, which also made him an acting State Supreme Court justice.

Richard C. Kloch

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

Kloch has been based in Lockport, handling both criminal and civil cases. He will administer the oath of office to Ottaviano Jan. 2 in the Lockport Town and Country Club.

