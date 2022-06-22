 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Retired teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charge

A retired teacher has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Richard W. Scherer, 71, of Depew, faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Sept. 15.

Prosecutors said that Scherer, who taught for about 25 years in schools in Montgomery County, Md., was arrested after a concerned citizen notified authorities of an incident on June 28, 2021.

According to prosecutors, Scherer had gone to a local grocery store to meet someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl, with whom he had been communicating online about sex for about two months.

When Scherer arrived, prosecutors said, he was confronted by the concerned citizen, who had been posing as the girl. An image of child pornography was found during a subsequent search of Scherer’s cellphone, prosecutors said.

