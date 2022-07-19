Retired school psychologist sentenced to prison on child pornography charge

A retired school psychologist has been sentenced to five years in prison and 15 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo following his conviction on a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

David M. Calaiacovo, 65, of Hamburg, pleaded guilty of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, Ross said. He had worked in elementary schools in the West Seneca School District for 35 years.

Prosecutors said that Homeland Security Investigations found pornographic images when they searched Calaiacovo's home on June 27, 2019, after receiving reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children via the State Police.

The search turned up a laptop computer and a desktop computer which contained more than 800 images and videos of children being sexually assaulted or sexually exploited.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office reported last year that there had been no evidence Calaiacovo had any personal contact with minors.