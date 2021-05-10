Retired school psychologist pleads guilty to possession of child porn

A retired school psychologist accused of receiving and possessing sexually explicit photos of underage girls has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 62-year-old David M. Calaiacovo of Hamburg, who worked in elementary schools in the West Seneca School District for 35 years, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 20 by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

On June 27, 2019, after receiving reports from the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children through the New York State Police, agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at Calaiacovo’s residence and reviewed several electronics, including a laptop and a desktop computer. A forensic review of those devices recovered more than 800 images and videos of children being raped, sexually assaulted or sexually exploited, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"We have no evidence of contact between the defendant and any minor," said Barbara Burns, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

