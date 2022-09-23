 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Retired Buffalo police detective charged in domestic violence incident in Lake View

Hamburg police vehicle generic
Buffalo News file photo
A retired Buffalo police detective was charged with multiple misdemeanors related to a domestic violence incident Wednesday morning in Lake View.

James Kaska

James Kaska

James R. Kaska, 50, of Hamburg was arraigned later Wednesday on charges of second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment before Hamburg Town Court Justice Carl W. Morgan.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, at about 8:20 a.m. Kaska allegedly hid inside a woman's vehicle that was parked in a driveway. Police had previously asked Kaska to leave the home following a domestic incident.

Prosecutors say Kaska then confronted the victim inside the car and she tried to leave at which he allegedly pushed her back in the car, hit her arm and held her wrists. He is also accused of taking her cellphone away as she tried to call 911. The Hamburg police department investigated the case.

Kaska was released on his own recognizance because the crimes he's charged with don't qualify for bail. The judge issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim.

Kaska is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 6.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

