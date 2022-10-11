Retired Buffalo detective is sentenced for using forged document to try to obtain impounded vehicle

A retired Buffalo detective who posed as an active police officer to try to take a car containing cocaine out of a police impound lot was sentenced Tuesday to a conditional discharge.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office reported that Kevin T. Biggs, 53, of East Aurora, pleaded guilty before County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a misdemeanor. He was permitted to withdraw his previous plea to a felony charge and admit to the lesser charge after he successfully completed a judicial diversion program.

Biggs had pleaded guilty May 7, 2021, to second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony.

Prosecutors said that Biggs, dressed in "police attire" on the afternoon of Sept. 25, 2020, went to the police impound lot on Dart Street on Buffalo's West Side to retrieve a vehicle involved in a shooting a couple of weeks earlier. He even presented police documents in an attempt to get the vehicle, which was being held as evidence.

According to District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr., Biggs told the attendant that he was buying the car from the owner, Alexis Rivera, 27, of Cheektowaga, who also had been the victim of the shooting on Sept. 7, 2020.

Authorities said Biggs forged the documents he presented by using the name of another current police officer. They said he made other attempts to get the car and even was found once at the Buffalo police garage on Seneca Street with bolt cutters.

Inside the car that Biggs was trying to retrieve, police found 13 ounces of cocaine, enough to warrant the highest level felony charges for drug possession.

Meanwhile, Rivera spent several days in Erie County Medical Center recuperating after the shooting. On Sept. 28, he also appeared at the impound lot "with the same falsified police paperwork" in an attempt to get the vehicle.

On Oct. 6, Rivera pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens. Rivera, who is being held without bail, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced Nov. 10.