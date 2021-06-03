Workplace shooting at Niagara Metals in Niagara Falls

A shooting has reportedly occurred at Niagara Metals Thursday morning.
The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating the incident at the scrapyard at 4861 Packard Road, city spokesperson Kristen Cavalleri said.
Support Local Journalism
No further details were available.
The news was first reported by WGRZ-TV.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Keith McShea
News Staff Reporter
Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.