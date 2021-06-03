 Skip to main content
Workplace shooting at Niagara Metals in Niagara Falls
A shooting has reportedly occurred at Niagara Metals Thursday morning.

The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating the incident at the scrapyard at 4861 Packard Road, city spokesperson Kristen Cavalleri said.

No further details were available. 

The news was first reported by WGRZ-TV.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

