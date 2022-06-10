Repeat offender: Orchard Park woman pleads guilty to stealing $53K in rent payments

A judge once told Mollie McCann Poblocki he was sure she would be in court again in the future for committing another crime.

His prediction came true.

McCann Poblocki of Orchard Park pleaded guilty Friday to one count of third-degree grand larceny, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

While working as an assistant property manager for an unnamed Buffalo-based company, she stole about $53,000 in rent payments intended for her employer between August 2019 and April 2021, investigators found.

Before McCann Poblocki's January hearing was postponed until June due to a judge recusing herself, Michael Lorigo, the owner of Pillar Real Estate of Lancaster, told The News that he was more interested in seeing her go to prison than receiving restitution.

In entering her guilty plea Friday to Acting State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens, McCann Poblocki, 50, paid full restitution for the funds she admitted to stealing. She faces a maximum of three years in prison at her Sept. 12 sentencing.

The crime, a class D non-violent felony, is far from McCann Poblocki's first offense. She's been in court for at least three other instances over the last two decades.

Since 2003, she has been convicted of nearly bankrupting Aurora Medical Group by writing unauthorized checks; stealing merchandise from a Hamburg jewelry store; and using a car dealership’s credit card for personal purchases. She has twice been sentenced to jail time, including an incarceration of 122 days, The News reported.

McCann Poblocki has been on the receiving end of harsh words from judges in the past.

Calling her a sociopath unable to live an honest life, then-State Supreme Court Justice Joseph S. Forma said in 2004: “I’m sure you’re going to be back here. I’m sure you just won’t resist the opportunity to steal or to lie.”

