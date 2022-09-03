Repeat offender faces up to seven years in prison after guilty plea

A second-time felony offender faces a maximum of seven years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree burglary, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Edward Jackson, 61, of Buffalo, entered his plea before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, averting a jury trial that was scheduled to begin next week, Flynn said.

Prosecutors said that Jackson was confronted by a woman inside her apartment in a building on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo on the afternoon of Feb. 15, 2021, claimed he was there to fix a door and then left. After he exited, prosecutors said, the woman noticed that a drawer in her spare bedroom had been opened and notified the property manager.

Jackson was found inside the building by the property manager and appliance movers, who chased him and held him until police arrived. Edwards will be sentenced Oct. 4. He continues to be held without bail.