Remains of two bodies found near Chautauqua County trail
The remains of two bodies have been discovered near the Rails to Trails in Portland, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The first set of remains was discovered about 5:40 p.m. Sunday near the trail off of Woleben Road.

Officials said that body is believed to be of a female.

Then, as authorities were searching the area where the female body was found, the remains of a second body were found.

The first body appears to have "been at this location much longer than the second body," a statement from the Sheriff's Office said. "There is no indication of the age or gender of the second set of remains," officials said.

The bodies were taken to the Mercyhurst Anthropology Lab in Erie, Pa., for further analysis.

Sheriff's deputies were continuing their investigation on Woleben Road Tuesday, officials said.

The FBI and the Lakewood-Bust police are assisting the sheriff's office.

